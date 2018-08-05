The summer season is fast winding down, but things continue to heat up at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts.
"We have had a spectacular May, June, July, and August, and September we have more yet to come," says Catherine Cahill, President and CEO of The Mann.
Jason Mraz will make his Mann Center debut Saturday, Aug. 11, performing alongside Brett Den-nen.
"It's a genre of folk pop," Cahill says, "the evening is selling beautifully; make sure you get your tickets now."
Hop aboard the Love Train on Aug. 12 with R&B legends Gladys Knight and The O'Jays.
"We're talking about music that so many of us have grown up with, so many generations," Cahill says, "It's timeless music, and it's for the young and the very young at heart."
A night of legendary hits continues when the Grammy Award-winner and Motown Records co-founder takes the stage.
"The Smokey Robinson will be here at the Mann on Aug. 25, Saturday, so mark your calendars," Cahill says. "His name speaks of music everyone knows and loves, and it'll be an evening of his classic hits."
If you have yet to travel to the islands this summer, the Mann is bringing the islands to you with the return of Reggae in the Park.
"An all-day celebration of reggae with the finest artists that you can imagine," Cahill promises. "There will be Caribbean food and music on the campus as well to bring the whole experience to life, and it's a real who's who in lineup."
The season culminates in September with artists like reggae singer Ziggy Marley, country stars Sugar-land and Chris Young, and indie-rock bands Dispatch and The National.
"It doesn't get much better than this," Cahill says, "There is no other place in Philadelphia and, for that matter, in this region that has the majesty, the beauty of an accessible welcoming experience that is unique to the Mann."
The Mann Center's summer season runs thru Sept. 29. You can find tickets and showtimes at TheArtsInPhilly.com.
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131
(215) 546-7900
Mann Center events | Facebook
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson highlight Mann Center's upcoming shows
6ABC LOVES THE ARTS
More 6abc Loves the Arts
Top Stories