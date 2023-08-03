New 6abc transmitter makes broadcast signal more powerful

"We're excited about the benefit to our viewers," said 6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc has some new technology that will help our viewers who have had trouble watching us over the air with antennas.

We have been working hard for years to get the approval we need to increase the power of our signal, and now the government has given us the green light!

A brand new, powerful, state-of-the-art transmitter should fix the problem - or at least greatly improve it.

In 2009 a government mandate went into effect, switching us from analog to digital and changing the way many people watch television.

It required people with older analog TVs, using an antenna, to get a DTV converter box.

After the switch to DTV, some people could no longer get a good picture of our 6abc broadcast - and some couldn't see us at all.

But now there is good news on that front.

"Just recently, we added a new transmitter to our tower. We increased the power and that combination, we believe, is going to make a difference to our viewers," said Bernie Prazenica, 6abc President and General Manager.

People who had minor interference should get a much better picture.

"And for people who can't receive us at all over the air - if they rescan, I believe they're going to see us for the first time in a long time over the air," Prazenica said.

To rescan: (remember the wording might be slightly different on your TV)

With you TV remote, go to home on TV

Go to Settings

Go to Broadcasting

Choose Scan or Auto Program

Choose Start

Choose Air

It takes just a couple of minutes.

"We're excited about the benefit to our viewers," said Prazenica.

If you watch us on cable, satellite, or broadband you won't notice a difference.

Again, this is for folks who watch us over the air with an antenna.