Last-minute preps for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The final preparations for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade took place Wednesday night.

Perfect weather was welcomed by the performers who flooded Eakins Oval for last-minute rehearsals.

Reagan Hewes, of Hatboro, with the KMC Dance Company, is here for the 11th year in a row.

"We're from KMC Dance and we've been doing it for 11 years and I think we look forward to the whole experience -- spending time with each other and meeting other studios," said Hewes.

There were first-timers too.

Michelle Anderson of Lansdale brought her daughter Amelia for her first performance.

Action News' Annie McCormick asked Amelia if she had any last-minute jitters.

"Yes a little bit," she said, "but we're also really excited this year because we're celebrating Dunkin."

The parade takes a year to plan and has a massive behind-the-scenes operation.

Every year there is something new to the century-old parade in its 103rd year, but the traditions never fade.

John Morris, VP of Content, Development, and Innovation for 6abc, shared his favorite tradition.

"The biggest tradition of all is Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade ends with the greatest finale of Santa arriving in town for the holidays and heading up the Art Museum steps," said Morris.

