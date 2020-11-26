Dann Cuellar's annual 'ExtravaDannZa' preview of 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Celebration

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For many of us, the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day parade always seems to kick off the holiday season, but this one has really challenged all us to reach beyond what we normally do.A lot of work has gone into Thursday's celebration and we want to give you a little preview of what's ahead.The Dance4Life Dancers out of Claymont, Delaware were out rehearsing one of their big numbers ahead of the show. For the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Celebration, it's the opening number choreographed by Chauntee Andrews."I mean come on, it's the Thanksgiving Day Celebration, it has to be big. It has to be over the top," said Andrews.From Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey, the Mulford Dance studio dancers were also rehearsing. And recording artist CeCe Winans is also on hand putting the finishing touches on her performance.DJ Jazzy Jeff is also rehearsing from his place in Los Angeles.Behind the scenes in the control room is an army of producers and technicians and camera folks working out any glitches and making sure everything runs smoothly for America's longest running Thanksgiving celebrations."The show is all about memories, all about family. It's all about bringing people together at the holidays," said Executive Producer John Best.Through the magic of television, pandemic or no pandemic, we've been able to improvise as you have seen us do over the years here at 6abc.What's special about this year is that performers from across the country will able to join the celebration without even being here."They'll be able to record a musical performance in Los Angeles, or Las Vegas or Nashville," said Best.So, yes it's all systems go for one of Philadelphia's longtime family traditions, which features cast members from across the Delaware Valley and beyond.Rick, Cecily, Adam, Alicia and Karen will be joined by our biggest lineup of performers yet, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus. It all begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.You can watch on 6abc, here on 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps.