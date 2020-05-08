6abc celebrates 2020 Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Local Asian Americans on the backlash they have faced amid COVID-19
There's been a strong uptick in reports of anti-Asian American backlash amid COVID-19-here in Philadelphia and across the country.
The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission is urging victims to report incidents to their local police department and to file complaints with the following organizations:
PA Human Relations Commission | Website PA Attorney General
Stop AAPI Hate | Campaigns to stop hate | Hate is a Virus Campaign
Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation | Report Hate Crime and Discrimination Incidents
Chinatown businesses fighting for survival due to COVID-19
Chinatown was set to celebrate 150 years of bringing Asian culture to Philadelphia before the COVID 19 pandemic.
The neighborhood, which was founded in 1870, was forced to postpone its public anniversary celebration to the fall because of the stay-at-home restrictions.
Celebrating is far from the mind of many in Chinatown because of the struggling economy, and with an estimated 95 percent of Chinatown business owners closing their doors during the pandemic.
There are different opinions about why Chinatown is having such a hard time but the one thing everyone agrees that once the pandemic passes, the most important thing is to bring back the heritage and culture the neighborhood offers Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation | Facebook | Instagram
301-305 North 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
1401 Walnut Street, 9th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Asian Eats
Penang Restaurant | Facebook | Instagram
117 N. 10th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107
EMei Restaurant | Facebook | Instagram
915 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Kalaya Thai Kitchen is one of the 5 best new restaurants in the country
The James Beard Foundation announced the 2020 finalists on May 4 and Kalaya Thai Kitchen was among five restaurants nationwide that made the cut for best new restaurant.
The awards gala is scheduled for September in Chicago.
In the meantime, Chef/Owner "Nok" Chutatip Suntaranon is keeping busy in the kitchen. She's managed to retain 80 percent of her staff though the coronavirus crisis.
The staff is busy preparing food for takeout and delivery, making free family meals for furloughed restaurant workers across the city and donating meals to hospital workers on the frontline.
Kalaya Thai Kitchen | Instagram
Order online or call 215.385.3777
764 S. 9th Street (9th & Catharine), Philadelphia, PA 19147
Local Chinese-American actor making a name for himself in Hollywood
Wilmington actor Lyman Chen has managed to make it big in Hollywood, while keeping his roots solidly in Delaware!
Born in Newark, Del., to Chinese immigrant parents, he received a degree in finance from the University of Delaware.
After a short career on Wall Street, with a short detour into real estate, he started taking acting classes locally.
Now, after 17 years 'in the biz', he has built a solid resume across film and television. He and his wife also opened frozen yogurt shop Berri Yummi in Wilmington about 10 years ago.
But COVID-19 has brought changes to his work -- both on-screen, and at the shop. See how he continues to make adjustments along the way.
Lyman Chen bio | IMDB Filmography
CAGE is helping Cambodian Americans connect with their past through dance
CAGE (Cambodian American Girls Empowering) is a non-profit local performing arts group on a mission to create a safe place for Philadelphia's Cambodian Americans.
The organization, headquartered at the historic Bok Building in in South Philadelphia, focuses on building a pathway towards identity, exploration, and activism. Founder, Lanica Angpak, is a second-generation Khmer-American, who also teaches classical Khmer - an ancient dance that dates back more than a thousand years.
CAGE | Facebook | Instagram
1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
A new Bollywood-inspired workout for you to try
If you ever wanted to 'find your inner Bollywood', here's your chance!
Doonya - The Bollywood Workout is inspired by Indian dance moves and is done to Indian music!
Chaitali Baviskar, MHSA is a local instructor who was starting to build a following here in Philly with her in-person sessions when the pandemic hit. Since the stay home orders were mandated, she has been leading the workouts online.
Doonya - The Bollywood Workout | Register for Virtual Doonya Classes
For updates on return to in-person classes, email: chaitali@doonya.com
Finding Your Grit during COVID-19
We could all use a little more grit as we face the changes in our daily lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So Nydia Han chats with Angela Duckworth, a Penn professor and the Director of Character Lab, a nonprofit with a mission of helping children thrive, and the author of Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance | for some advice on ways drum up the courage and resolve to cope.
Check out Duckworth's content online: Book Website | Character Lab
Cooking at home: Easy Recipes from Chefs around the region
How to make Tuna Bar's Salmon Don recipe
Tuna Bar owner Ken Sze shows you how to make his restaurant's signature dish: Salmon Don.
How to make Poi Dog's Albacore Poke Bowl
Owner Kiki Aranita shows you an easy recipe for her Albacore Poke Bowl you can make at home and put your own spin on it.
How to make Poi Dog's Albacore Poke Bowl
Madame Saito is known as the Queen of Sushi in Philadelphia, and she shows you how to make her Philly Sushi Roll.
