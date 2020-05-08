Cooking at Home: How to make Tokio Headhouse's Philly roll

4 oz sushi rice prepared and seasoned

2 teaspoons toasted sesame seed

Smoked salmon cut into square-shaped strips 1" x 1" x 7.5" long(same length as nori)

Philadelphia cream cheese cut into smaller square strips .5" x .5" x 7.5" long

Cover makisu (bamboo sushi mat) in clear plastic wrap so the rice won't stick

Cut nori (seaweed) in half to make it 4.5" x 7.5" long

Place half-size nori shiny side down onto makisu and spread rice with even thickness to cover

Flip the nori rice side down and place smoked salmon and cream cheese side by side in the center

Using both hands, hold the ingredients inside the makisu and roll from the bottom up, making sure the salmon and cream cheese interior is completely covered by rice on the exterior

Open the makisu and reshape if necessary in circle, square or triangle shape

Roll rice exterior in toasted sesame seed

Cut into 8 pieces of even thickness and serve

Madame Saito is known as the Queen of Sushi in Philadelphia.She teaches sushi-making classes out of her Tokio Headhouse restaurant and she is sharing her Philly Roll recipe, one of her sushi creations that have become popular around the world.A Philadelphia roll is a makizushi type of sushi generally made with smoked salmon and cream cheese. It can also include other ingredients such as cucumber, avocado, onion, and sesame seed.Now, sushi fans can easily make it at home.122-124 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147A Philadelphia roll is a makizushi type of sushi generally made with smoked salmon and cream cheese. It can also include other ingredients such as cucumber, avocado, onion, and sesame seed.The name "Philly roll" incorporates smoked salmon lox and Philadelphia brand cream cheese, originating from the two ingredients' famous pairing on a sliced bagel. The creamy, smoky mix of flavors evened out with sushi rice all combine to create one of the most well-known American fusion rolls. Following is Madame Saito's famous recipe and Madame Saito with a finished Philadelphia roll, the signature sushi roll she created.