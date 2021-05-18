Woman dies after being shot outside 7-Eleven store in Hamilton Twp.

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the gunman who murdered a young woman outside a 7-Eleven in Mercer County, New Jersey.

It happened in the parking lot of the store on Lalor Street in Hamilton Township.

Authorities say 23-year-old Katherine Montenegro was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The Trenton woman died a short time later.

There was no immediate word on any suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.
