70-year-old New Jersey woman accused of attempted murder after stabbing husband

WOODLAND PARK, New Jersey -- A 70-year-old New Jersey woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she stabbed her husband.

Judith Wysocki of Woodland Park was arrested on the scene Wednesday.

Police said her 71-year-old husband is disabled and uses a wheelchair.

Wysocki volunteered with a nearby ambulance corp which was called to the home after the stabbing.

Neighbors said they don't know what happened, but believed taking care of her disabled husband had become more difficult for Wysocki.

The suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and neglect of an elderly or disabled person.

If convicted of attempted murder, Wysocki could be sentenced to 10 to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison in Trenton. The other charges carry sentences of up to five years.

It is not clear who will now care for the victim.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information to call 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Woodland Park Police Department at 973-345-8116.
