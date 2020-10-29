Bucks County Playhouse brings live audiences back to the theater

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- During the pandemic, the entertainment industry has been one of the hardest hit. Most theaters remain in the dark, but the lights are back on and the actors are on stage at a historic theater in New Hope.
The curtains have been drawn for more than seven months at the Bucks County Playhouse, an institution since 1939. The entertainment industry has been devastated by closures, and the Playhouse has been fighting to keep its place as one of the most famous theaters in the country.
It launched careers for some very important actors like Grace Kelly and Robert Redford.
Today, the cast and crew were back preparing for the first live audience back in the theater.
"It feels absolutely fantastic. We're very emotional because we haven't been on stage in seven months," says Alexander Fraser, producing director.
"It's a big deal to be together to be working again, to be able to communicate to the audience and for the audience too. I think all of us who love live performances have really missed that experience. It's a big deal to be able to be back doing it again."
The Playhouse re-opens this weekend with its all-new "Halloween Rock 'n' Roll Concert."
Protocols are in place to protect everyone: from masks to social distancing. The theater is only using 70 of its 425 seats and will not take an intermission.
"That we're able to do this under all the safety precautions, it's nothing short of a miracle," says Andrew Polec, one of the performers.
Andrew is the son of former Action News reporter Don Polec.
There are live performances tomorrow and on Halloween.
Shows will also be streamed for audiences at home.
