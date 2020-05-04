Sixers guard Josh Richardson staying ready amid COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson is showing some brotherly love back to Philadelphia, the city that has welcomed him with open arms."The way the city braced me when I got there-- there's a lot of love, there is a lot of acceptance. I really appreciated that," Richardson tells 6abc's Jeff Skversky.Richardson has donated 500,000 meals to Philabundance to feed those in need.The coronavirus pandemic puts things in perspective."For me it puts a lot into perspective. Sometimes I get so into basketball, into work, my whole world revolves around it. If I don't play good, I'm upset the rest of the week. Just letting everything revolve around a ball is one way to live. There's a lot of other things and a lot of things are bigger than work, bigger than basketball," Richardson says.Richardson misses basketball and his Sixers teammates-- it's been more than seven weeks since they last played a game.He's trying to stay in shape at home in Miami the best he can. He has a basketball net in his yard and he set up a makeshift gym in his garage.Richardson says, "It's tough when you've never had to force yourself to workout at home."Richardson has been keeping in touch with teammates, they even had a Sixers team video conference call recently as they've discussed ways to stay active with the hope basketball returns and to truly get back in shape. He thinks they will need three weeks to a month of training."Getting your shots back is gonna be tough. A lot of guys can't shoot every day, so is air balls going to be a normal thing when we get back? A lot of different factors. Probably three weeks to a month to get back into groove," Richardson says.Richardson is encouraged they could potentially finish out the season and playoffs but he believes it's important to stay safe and be smart about it.