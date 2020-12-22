Business

Holiday shoppers rush to local malls for last-minute gifts

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- For some, the mall was their last resort. They were hoping to get all of their packages shipped to their house, but with delays from the coronavirus vaccine shipments, to staffing issues, to the snow, they're running around the mall in person.

"It just feels good to get out and walk around we haven't been able to do that," said Bella Fioravanti of Bensalem.

Shoppers taking to the malls at off-peak hours were hoping to avoid large crowds and long lines.

"It was massive during the weekend - it was like unbelievable during the weekend," said Kelly Hunt, of Mayfair.

But things weren't too different by Tuesday afternoon.

"I avoid everything by coming out early in the morning and picking up what I had to come get," said Tanya Green, of Pennsauken.

Although if you're in the market for a Pandora charm, you may be out of luck.

"The Pandora line was really long, but they move it fast so it's pretty good," said Arlene Arcelay, of North Philadelphia.

There isn't a spot to be found at the Nordstrom curbside pick up area

"Everybody's doing it," said Rosemary McAfee, "The stalls are all filled up I'm kind of on the curb here."

Officials at Cherry Hill Mall say the conversion rate is up, which means that people are coming into stores with a purpose and they're leaving with a lot of bags.

With the pandemic plaguing the economy, shopper Oscar Alvarez has a theory about renewed consumer confidence.

"Now that the stimulus got approved, it seems like people are now going to come of and say hey, we're getting a check next week," says Alvarez.

The online method is breaking records this year with an estimated $189 billion in US sales according to Adobe Analytics. But shipping delays have people rushing around shopping in person.

"We just ordered some boots and I don't think they're going to be here in time. So, I said, 'Let me buy something,' So I have something on the 25th to open for my daughter," said Arcelay.
