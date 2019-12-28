2 killed, 7 injured in drive-by shooting while filming music video: Sheriff

Update: we are now at 9 total gunshot wound victims: 2 were confirmed deceased at scene, 1 was critical, the others remain hospitalized. Anyone with info is urged to call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. https://t.co/f0AtkRMZGH — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 28, 2019

Update: we now believe the number of gunshot victims to be at least 8. A group of Hispanic males (in their 20s) were filming a music video in the parking lot when unknown suspects possibly drove by and opened fire on the group. #HouNews https://t.co/f0AtkS4Ayf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 28, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Two men were killed and seven others were injured in a drive-by shooting while they were filming a music video in Texas, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Gonzalez said a group of men were in the area filming a music video in the parking lot of a nearby business park off of I-45 N."All of a sudden, basically, they were ambushed," he said.A total of nine people were shot. Two men were found dead on the scene, and the others were hospitalized, some in critical condition.Gonzalez described the victims as young Hispanic males in their 20s."We believe there could still be more (victims) that are injured that happened to leave the scene before we got here," he said.Gonzalez also said the shooters were in cars and others may have been on foot. A description of the suspects was not immediately released.Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.