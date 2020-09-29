911 outages reported across the country, including Delaware, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police departments across the country, including here in the Philadelphia region are reporting 911 outages on Monday night.

According to Delaware State Police, dispatch centers were experiencing a state-wide interruption in service, but the outage seems to be resolved.

Police in Newark, Delaware also announced statewide outages.





In Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Upper Darby police say the county was experiencing issues but the outage has been restored.

And across the county, police departments in Minnesota, Nevada's and Arizona have reported issues.





The cause of the outage is still unknown.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom and daughter plead guilty, but mentally ill, for 5 murders
COVID-19 cases spike in Ocean County
Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million
Poodle named 'Bear' fighting for his life after being thrown out of car
Boy uses 'Alexa' to save mom during medical emergency
Group of friends join forces to give back to community
Microsoft down: Users unable to access services
Show More
Poll workers still in high demand: Here's how you can help
2020 presidential, VP debate schedule: What to know
Delaware State student killed in shootout at party
Major hospital chain based in King of Prussia dealing with 'security issue'
Local rapper raises awareness for sickle cell disease
More TOP STORIES News