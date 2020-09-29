911 outages reported across the country, including Delaware, Pennsylvania

UPDATE - 911 service has been restored. Our non-emergency number - (302) 366-7111 - is always available if you experience trouble getting through to 911.#netde #NewarkDE pic.twitter.com/AlfLw5vr2b — Newark, DE Police Dept (@NewarkDEPD) September 29, 2020

🚨*** IMPORTANT MESSAGE *** The Delaware County 911 phone is system IS BACK UP AND RUNNING! Call 911 for any emergencies. 🚨 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) September 29, 2020

ATTENTION: The 911 lines are not operational nationwide. This is for phone calls and text messaging. If you need police, fire or emergency medical assistance in Minneapolis, please call 612-348-2345. We will advise when this issue is fixed. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) September 28, 2020

All 911 systems are down in Washoe County/ Reno / Sparks. Rerouting is unconfirmed at this time. If you need emergency assistance call (775) 785-9276 for unincorporated Washoe County response — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) September 28, 2020

911 services are down in the City of Tucson. If you need to make an emergency call, dial 520-372-8011. We will let you know when 911 is back online. pic.twitter.com/aDfAIX3yDU — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) September 28, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police departments across the country, including here in the Philadelphia region are reporting 911 outages on Monday night.According to Delaware State Police, dispatch centers were experiencing a state-wide interruption in service, but the outage seems to be resolved.Police in Newark, Delaware also announced statewide outages.In Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Upper Darby police say the county was experiencing issues but the outage has been restored.And across the county, police departments in Minnesota, Nevada's and Arizona have reported issues.The cause of the outage is still unknown.