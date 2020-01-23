Lehigh County 911 workers fired, resign over New Year's toast: Report

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Mayor of Allentown is calling a meeting Thursday about emergency workers who were fired for drinking on the job.
Ten workers, including 911 dispatchers, reportedly shared a midnight toast on New Year's with spiked eggnog, sources tell WFMZ-TV.
They were each questioned about it at work last week due to an anonymous complaint.
The employees reportedly admitted to taking one quick drink, then returning to work.
WFMZ reports three supervisors were fired Tuesday night.
Seven 911 dispatchers were given the choice this week to either resign or face termination for violating Lehigh County policy. The source tells WFMZ all seven chose to resign.
The source says the majority of the dispatchers that were let go handle emergencies for Allentown including police, fire and EMS.
