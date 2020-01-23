Lehigh County 911 workers fired, resign over New Year's toast: Report

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Mayor of Allentown is calling a meeting Thursday about emergency workers who were fired for drinking on the job.

Ten workers, including 911 dispatchers, reportedly shared a midnight toast on New Year's with spiked eggnog, sources tell WFMZ-TV.

They were each questioned about it at work last week due to an anonymous complaint.

The employees reportedly admitted to taking one quick drink, then returning to work.

WFMZ reports three supervisors were fired Tuesday night.

Seven 911 dispatchers were given the choice this week to either resign or face termination for violating Lehigh County policy. The source tells WFMZ all seven chose to resign.

The source says the majority of the dispatchers that were let go handle emergencies for Allentown including police, fire and EMS.

----
ONLINE: WFMZ.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lehigh county911 calldrinking
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family finds dogs eating body of owner inside Philly home
Nelson Perez named next archbishop of Philadelphia
Hit and run in Sicklerville leaves man dead
DNA could free Walter Ogrod charged in 1988 murder
Woman violently attacked inside Chester County home
1 stabbed at Holiday Inn Express in South Jersey
Child dies after falling through icy pond in New Jersey
Show More
3 US firefighters killed in plane crash while battling Australian wildfires, officials say
Michelle Carter, convicted in texting suicide case, to leave jail Thursday
Top 6 Diners: Tank & Libby's in Drexel Hill
AccuWeather: Milder today, soaking rain on Saturday
Gunfire in Delaware leads to search in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News