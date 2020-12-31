NYE preps underway in Philly, many planning to stay home to ring in 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many are ready to say goodbye to 2020. Let's face it: the bar was set pretty low.Resolutions?"Just to better than it was last year. That's it," said Danielle Varallo from Roxborough.So, it was no surprise that places like Party City in Plymouth Meeting were busy on Thursday.People like Jillian Gentile from Wayne were buying big while keeping her gathering small to ring in the new year."We're still going to get some balloons and decorations and champagne and make it as best as we can, even if we're in our pajamas," said Gentile.Pandemic aside, the wet weather also pushed more people inside and that means meal prepping."We're definitely doing appetizers for two. We're doing fancy cocktails. Trying to make the most out of it," said Joe Aquino from Manayunk.For those looking for a more night-out-on-the-town experience, Cuba Libra in Old City is offering a spread for two to go which includes a pork shank, sauce, tostones, avocado, two desserts, and for pick up only: cocktails to go."Even are to-go bags are sealed. I like to say they are always sealed with love," said Front of House Manager Aaron Bowers.Cuba Libre is also offering outdoor dining for the evening, though reservations after 6 p.m. are booked."We understand that in 2020 the celebration this year is going to be a little bit different. So, however way you want to celebrate safely we want to make sure we have something for you," Bowers said.Many plans do include a little libation as some were toasting even without drinks in had while in line outside the Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores in Bala Cynwyd."A real hard year, a very hard year but, by the grace of God we made it through," said Donna Comer from West Philadelphia.