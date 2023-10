Police pursuit ends with crash on I-95 in Chester, Delaware County

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police pursuit ended with a crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County late Tuesday night.

The Action Cam was in the northbound lanes near the Kerlin Street Exit in Chester at about 11:30 p.m.

Police said the driver crashed into the back of a tractor trailer.

The occupants of the car were captured after trying to run from the scene, police said.

Action News is working to find out why police were chasing the driver and if anyone was injured.