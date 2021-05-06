Society

97-year-old World War II nurse celebrated on International Nurses Day

By
EMBED <>More Videos

97-year-old World War II nurse celebrated on International Nurses Day

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On International Nurses Day, to mark the occasion in West Chester, Chester County, a family honored a member of our Greatest Generation.

Agnes Speer, 97, is a truly remarkable woman. She's a resident of The Watermark at Bellingham.

Speer served as a nurse for the U.S. Army during World War II.

She's a true trailblazer, but like a true hero, she says she did what she had to do.

"To me, it was a vacation to be away from work and responsibility and bedpans," Speer said. "I got to climb poles. It was like summer camp."

Speer began her four decades-long nursing career as a member of the Army Nurse Corps.

She then treated wounded soldiers returning from WWII.

Speer has two sons, five grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

"You were a nurse in the army," says her 7-year-old great-granddaughter Hillary. "That means a lot to our world."

Some of Speer's relatives saw her for the first time in a long time, to be on hand for this celebration.

And here's a fun fact: she treated comedian Red Skelton in the army.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywest chester boroughsocietyworld war iifeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News