A call of peace 24 hours after deadly shooting at graduation party

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Peace Not Guns!" That was the rallying cry for community leaders and activists as they walked through the Southwest neighborhood where a gunman opened fire at a graduation party Sunday night."The feeling of being safe in their community is being challenged, and we want them to know that we're here for them," said Reggie Smith with the PAAN Agency.Police are still looking for the gunman who killed 24-year-old Isiaka Meite and injured five others - many of them teens."My kids were around here last night and they just ran." We asked are they ok? "Yes," said Roberta Carter."One of their friends got shot. My son is devastated right now about what happened," she said.One of those teens injured is Sekou Fofanah. With his parents' permission, he shared his account exclusively with Action News."We were all just having fun and it just happened out of nowhere," he said."Once we heard the first shot, everyone just took off, everyone was running."He got shot in both legs."I didn't feel it until I got out the gate, and then I just felt my legs and then I looked and I had blood," said Fofanah.The teen won't be able to stand for at least two weeks all because he was at the wrong place at the wrong time while celebrating his friend's graduation.Right now there's no motive for the shooting, but detectives are looking into the possibility it's connected to another incident that took place at the same park a week earlier.A grim reminder of the undercurrent of violence gripping the city in the last 48 hours.Many teens told us they wonder if they're next. "That we are frightened to go outside and always have to fear for my life, watch my back because I think someone will always be after me, that I'm going to be the next person shot," said Jaliyah Terry.