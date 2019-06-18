A call of peace 24 hours after deadly shooting at graduation party

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Peace Not Guns!" That was the rallying cry for community leaders and activists as they walked through the Southwest neighborhood where a gunman opened fire at a graduation party Sunday night.

"The feeling of being safe in their community is being challenged, and we want them to know that we're here for them," said Reggie Smith with the PAAN Agency.

Police are still looking for the gunman who killed 24-year-old Isiaka Meite and injured five others - many of them teens.

"My kids were around here last night and they just ran." We asked are they ok? "Yes," said Roberta Carter.

"One of their friends got shot. My son is devastated right now about what happened," she said.

One of those teens injured is Sekou Fofanah. With his parents' permission, he shared his account exclusively with Action News.

"We were all just having fun and it just happened out of nowhere," he said.

"Once we heard the first shot, everyone just took off, everyone was running."

He got shot in both legs.

"I didn't feel it until I got out the gate, and then I just felt my legs and then I looked and I had blood," said Fofanah.

The teen won't be able to stand for at least two weeks all because he was at the wrong place at the wrong time while celebrating his friend's graduation.

Right now there's no motive for the shooting, but detectives are looking into the possibility it's connected to another incident that took place at the same park a week earlier.

A grim reminder of the undercurrent of violence gripping the city in the last 48 hours.

Many teens told us they wonder if they're next. "That we are frightened to go outside and always have to fear for my life, watch my back because I think someone will always be after me, that I'm going to be the next person shot," said Jaliyah Terry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philly newsshootingvigilrally
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
16-year-old crashes stolen car in North Philly causing multiple injuries
Charter school principal resigns following vehicular homicide charges
Video shows emotional moment H.S. graduate tries on color blind glasses
AccuWeather: Flooding & Severe Thunderstorm Threat Tonight, Unsettled Much Of The Week
2 men, both shot in the leg in Strawberry Mansion
3 armed suspects sought after Wawa robbery in Wayne
Show More
2 workers dangling from broken scaffold rescued by firefighters
Sea Isle City fire ruled accidental amid questions about response times
Former Phillies All-Star Mike Schmidt encourages sun safety
Odubel Herrera's administrative leave extended to July 1st
Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
More TOP STORIES News