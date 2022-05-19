Travel experts anticipate transportation to make 200% rebound Memorial Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Travel experts at AAA are predicting transportation numbers to reach pre-pandemic levels during Memorial Day weekend."I'm taking a van we converted into a sleeper van," said Julia Kelley.Kelley says her pandemic project now allows her the option of not spending money on a hotel or a lot of food while traveling during Memorial Day weekend."We have a little kitchen in the back so I can cook, so I don't have to pay to go out to eat. Having that option has been really great for me," Kelley said.She'll have a lot of company one the road while making her trip."Of all those folks traveling, about 91% will go by car," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.That number is about nearly 500,000 Philadelphians hitting the road.Many are seriously considering alternative ways to get to their vacation spot and even on shorter trips down the Jersey Shore.AAA is predicting travel numbers to be almost as high across the board as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic."We're seeing the biggest increases in travel when we look at air travel and that group of other travel. Traveling by bus, train, and cruise ship," Tidwell said. "We're looking at those modes to rebound nearly 200% over last year."Tidwell says families are ready to get out and go on vacation and that they'll adjust their budgets to cover higher costs of tickets and gas.