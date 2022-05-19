AAA

Travel experts anticipate transportation to make 200% rebound Memorial Day weekend

AAA is predicting travel numbers to be almost as high across the board as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Travel experts anticipate transportation rebound Memorial Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Travel experts at AAA are predicting transportation numbers to reach pre-pandemic levels during Memorial Day weekend.

"I'm taking a van we converted into a sleeper van," said Julia Kelley.

Kelley says her pandemic project now allows her the option of not spending money on a hotel or a lot of food while traveling during Memorial Day weekend.

"We have a little kitchen in the back so I can cook, so I don't have to pay to go out to eat. Having that option has been really great for me," Kelley said.

She'll have a lot of company one the road while making her trip.

"Of all those folks traveling, about 91% will go by car," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

That number is about nearly 500,000 Philadelphians hitting the road.

Many are seriously considering alternative ways to get to their vacation spot and even on shorter trips down the Jersey Shore.

AAA is predicting travel numbers to be almost as high across the board as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're seeing the biggest increases in travel when we look at air travel and that group of other travel. Traveling by bus, train, and cruise ship," Tidwell said. "We're looking at those modes to rebound nearly 200% over last year."

Tidwell says families are ready to get out and go on vacation and that they'll adjust their budgets to cover higher costs of tickets and gas.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiatransportationaaamemorial day
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AAA
Gas prices continue to rise: Small ways to save
High gas prices, inflation forcing many to make tough choices
Summer travel 2022: Why you might want to consider a cruise
How rising fuel prices may impact summer travel
TOP STORIES
What is monkeypox? What to know after US confirms 1st 2022 case
Delco bus driver accused of taking upskirt photos of students
Rise in brazen thefts force convenience stores to close
5 people shot in North Philadelphia near Temple University
Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
Newlyweds mark big day with fiery stunt
Video shows gunman wanted for shooting pregnant woman in West Philly
Show More
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
AccuWeather: Heating Up Next Few Days
Oz, McCormick locked in tight race. Could a recount be triggered?
1st monkeypox case in US this year reported in Massachusetts
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
More TOP STORIES News