Philadelphia landlord seeks help rehoming 2 abandoned dogs left at his property

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighbors in Southwest Philadelphia are raising concerns about two abandoned dogs on Monday.

Landlord Raymond Holbrook says that since October 2021, a family was living at his property on the 1200 block of Peach Street, but refused to pay rent.

He says they recently left abruptly but left their pets behind.

Neighbors have since been feeding the two dogs while Holbrook finds help.

"Police told me I had to call animal control, animal control tells me today Philadelphia police need to come out and contact them and they will remove the dogs out of my house," Holbrook said.

Action News has made inquiries and we're told multiple city agencies, including the SPCA and ACCT Philly, are now working to come to a resolution and rescue the dogs.