Philadelphia Salvation Army honors Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sen. Vincent Hughes with award

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people who go above and beyond for the city were honored on Wednesday by the Salvation Army in Greater Philadelphia.

6abc's Alicia Vitarelli had the honor of emceeing the celebration at the Crystal Tea Room in the Wanamaker Building, and one of the honorees brought a lot of star power.

Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph was in Center City to accept an award with her husband, Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes.

The Salvation Army honored the power couple with the "Doing the Most Good Award."

"The whole idea of doing the most good, I love everything about that," Ralph says. "That should be on a t-shirt: 'Doing the Most Good.' I love that."

"The Salvation Army is the one that should be getting an award," says Hughes. "They should be getting an award for their incredible work all year round."

Ralph plays a teacher on ABC's hit sitcom. In real life, she's been fighting for educators.

This week, she teamed up with Sonic to donate $1.5 million to support public schools and teachers.

Sunday is Mother's Day, and Ralph shares an extra special bond with her daughter, Ivy Coco Maurice.

She's been famously serving as her mom's stylist.

"She's just got such style and ability to put everything together from head to toe," Ralph says of her daughter. "When she said, 'Mommy let me dress you,' I said, 'Okay, Coco, that sounds weird!' I've always dressed my child, so now the tables are turned. When I made that New York Times 'Most Stylish' list, I was like, 'Thank You, God! Thank you for my child!"

The Salvation Army also honored Stephen Fera of Independence Blue Cross and Romona Riscoe Benson of PECO.