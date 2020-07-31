American Idol prepares to go virtual this season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- ABC's American Idol is preparing to hit the "virtual road" across America in the search for the next singing superstar.Dates have been announced for when idol hopefuls can try out."Idol Across America" will kick off Monday, August 10 and it will start in one part of the Philadelphia region.This time last summer, Idol was traveling the states with its big bus for in-person auditions.Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this audition tour is virtual.But it's still a chance for participants to sing live to producers in search of the next American Idol.