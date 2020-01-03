Man arrested for massage parlor robbery in Abington Township

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with robbing a massage parlor in Abington Township, Montgomery County.The robbery happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at the Jin Lian Asian Massage on Jenkintown Road.The man robbed the business at gunpoint, police said.Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect clearly showing the man's face.As a result, the suspect was identified as Jonathan Kacewich, 26, of Philadelphia.Kacewich was charged with robbery, firearms violations and related charges.He was taken to Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post cash bail.