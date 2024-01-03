Man sought in connection to fatal shooting of Philadelphia mother days before Christmas

Police say Abiud Torres is considered armed and dangerous.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in connection with the slaying of a Philadelphia mother just days before Christmas.

Officers say they are looking for 20-year-old Abiud Torres, who is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Tatiana Vargas in Kensington on December 23.

Torres, who the victim's family says was Vargas' boyfriend, is described as being 5'9" tall and approximately 170 lbs.

The shooting happened just after noon on the 3100 block of Hartville Street.

The victim's family says Vargas's 11-year-old son was home at the time of the incident.

Sources also previously told Action News that Torres and the victim had a domestic argument before the shooting took place.

"She loved being a mom. She worked three jobs, just would do anything for her kid," Josie Vargas said of her older sister.

Josie said that Tatiana was an ESL teacher and worked at her family's restaurant. But she says Tatiana was most proud of her son.

Police say Torres is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 215-686-3334 or dial 911.

There is also a $20,000 reward offered by the city for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.