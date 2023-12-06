String of car thefts in Delaware County linked to 'same repeat offenders,' police say

Police say the suspects are going after Kia and Hyundai vehicles, which have been exposed on social media as easy to steal.

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are warning residents about a string of car break-ins and thefts affecting drivers across the area.

The Yeadon Borough Police Department posted surveillance video of a group of suspects, who are all believed to be juveniles. It shows four people walking down Serrill Avenue and opening car doors.

The group can be seen rummaging through a red sedan before trying other cars.

Investigators say instances like this often become car thefts, which are a recurring problem in the borough.

"It's predominantly juveniles, all hours of the day and night breaking into cars," said Chief Henry Giammarco.

Police say the suspects are going after Kia and Hyundai vehicles, which have been exposed on social media as easy to steal.

On Tuesday afternoon, two more juveniles struck again a few blocks away.

"My heart was just broken, it just happened not even more than a month ago, so I couldn't speak," said a victim who didn't want to be identified.

She says her Kia has been targeted three times this year. The most recent left her feeling unsafe in her home.

"I was like really, really scared because my mom had just left the house, so it has me thinking like, 'Are they waiting out there?'" she questioned.

Investigators say the victim called 911 and police quickly found the two suspects.

"We were able to stop the individuals that broke a window and they left the scene," said Giammarco, who added that the suspects are repeat offenders.

"I hate to use this term, but it's a catch-and-release program. We catch the same repeat offenders, we call the district attorney's office, they charge them, but unfortunately, there's no place to house these children. So, they're being released to their parents," he said.

Police are recommending all Kia and Hyundai owners visit the department to get a free steering wheel lock.

"If they see this, it might give them pause," Giammarco said, holding up the tool.

The victim from Tuesday's break-in has a different solution.

"I really have no clue what to do at this point. We tried everything. I'm just going to get rid of the car," she said.

Apart from the steering wheel lock, police are also recommending drivers lock their cars at night and remove valuables.

Police are also encouraging residents to call 911 immediately if a crime does occur. Investigators are crediting the victim's quick action in calling the police as the reason officers apprehended the suspects so quickly.