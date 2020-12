EMBED >More News Videos Roxborough neighbors rally behind pet pig after animal control warning. Christie Ileto has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on June 11, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A little piggy is safe and sound at ACCT Philly on Wednesday night after being rescued by animal protection officers.A good Samaritan found him running loose in Northeast Philadelphia with a rope embedded in his body.That person removed the rope and called ACCT who went out and picked him up.The pig, who's been named Ramen, is being well cared for."Pigs can be great pets if you do a lot of research and are prepared to care for them, but are not legal in the city of Philadelphia," said ACCT Philly.