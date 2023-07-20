Action Karate teaches children self-defense, martial arts in new studio in Philadelphia

There's a brand new karate studio in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia, where the whole family can get martial arts and self-defense training.

Action Karate says it specifically chose this neighborhood for its newest location.

Owner Matt Brenner says he felt like Northern Liberties needed a space where young kids can boost their confidence and learn to defend themselves.

"It's so important for us to teach kids that if someone tries to hurt you, you need to be empowered on how to defend yourself," Brenner said. "There are not always teachers around, and not always parents around, so you need to be able to stick up for yourself."

That's exactly why every few weeks, Brenner teaches free self-defense workshops for local kids.

He says kids train physically but also learn emotional intelligence and mental fortitude.

"My son Jasper has been at Action Karate for about five months now and we've seen such a transformation," said Diane Begg.

"His confidence has grown. He has such an enthusiasm to come here every day," she added.

Noel Geiger is a student there. He says he's learned to defend himself in new ways.

"I've learned how to get away from fights and how to de-escalate situations," Geiger said.

Brenner says the idea is to fill the education gap by building character development and skills and offering life lessons beyond the school classroom.

Action Karate is even offering 6abc viewers a special deal.

When you call, say "6abc" and you'll get a free two-week guest pass to try out classes, no strings attached.

You can find the various locations and phone numbers here.