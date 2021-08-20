Top 6: Things to do in Cape May, New Jersey

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Cape May is more than just a day on the beach, it can be an escape from the real world. Here are some of the top things to do at the most southern seaside resort town of the Jersey Shore.has been owned and run by the same family since 1922. It is most popular for lunch on the harbor. Grab a seat right on the Schooner, their boat turned dining space, and if you have your own boat, you can pull right up to its docks for a taste of oysters Rockefeller. The best I have ever had! But do try the lobster salad sandwich, with its huge chunks of lobster meat, and get to peeling some old bay smothered shrimp with a little squeeze of lemon.is a great place to spend an afternoon, especially if you have kids! There are crafts, farm animals, gardens, trails, archery, and if you cannot bring yourself to leave, there are cottages on the property for rent. They let me feed the piggies with vegetables grown right on the farm! At their onsite farmers market, you can also purchase condiments, jams, wines, and lunch made from everything grown right on the premises.Just up the road at, it is always wine time. Owner Barbara Wilde joined me for a private tasting of my own, and gave me a small history lesson of the farm. She started the winery in 1998. It is situated on 50 acres of property. There are over 600 outdoor seats, an indoor seating area, fire pits, and rocking chairs, where you can enjoy 16 varieties of wines and sangrias. The wine flights are amazing, and, unlike most wineries, they have a full menu. The bacon wrapped scallops are a must, but if you listen to me about anything, please let it be this: You must try the Dole Whip Sangria. That's soft serve alcohol infused pineapple mixed in with their homemade sangria.