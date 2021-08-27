jersey shore

Top 6 things to do in Cape May, New Jersey: Part 2

On the way to Cape May? We have some ideas for you!
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Top 6 things to do in Cape May, New Jersey: Part 2

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The drive to Cape May might take you all the way to exit 0, but there are a million reasons to stay.

Here are some more of the top places to check out during your visit!

Congress Hall dates all the way back to 1816, and it seems like it will be popular forever. This gorgeous hotel boasts beautiful rooms, breakfast, lunch, dinner, cocktails, a pool, views of the beach, and a dance club in the basement. I tried some of the menu favorites: Steak frites, fish and chips, fresh watermelon salad, the biggest burger ever, and some deviled eggs. I ended my visit out on the legendary lawn for some drinks.

From the lawn to the waves, Cape May Whale Watch and Research Center takes you on a 3-hour tour through the surrounding waters, and there's tons to see and learn. They have an interactive touch tank on board to teach boat riders about the sea and the creatures living in it! And I am pretty sure we saw every dolphin in Cape May. They were everywhere!

I stopped by The Rusty Nail during no shower happy hour for some live music, American bites, and strong cocktails. They gave me a drink, well, it was a bucket, called "Take me to the Tropics", and it definitely took me to another place! Next were mac-n-cheese balls, a lobster roll, fish tacos, and a rack of ribs with homemade bbq sauce...and the portions were huge!

Mised Part 1? Check it out here!

EMBED More News Videos

Jessica Boyington has some the top spots in Cape May, New Jersey!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcape mayjersey shore
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JERSEY SHORE
Lucy the Elephant to undergo restoration work
Margate to test new emergency alert system
Luxurious yachting adventure awaits along the Jersey Shore
Top 6 things to do in Cape May, NJ: Part 1
TOP STORIES
2 dead after car hits Chester home, bursts into flames
Evacuations resume after Kabul bombings as death toll now over 100
100,000 more COVID deaths seen unless US changes its ways
Man gravely wounded after being shot in the head outside bar
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Today, Flash Flood Watches Posted
Biden vows to avenge Kabul airport attack deaths in emotional speech
FBI seeks bank robber dubbed 'bucket hat bandit' in Montgomery Co.
Show More
In-person participants must have COVID vaccine for Broad Street Run
Philadelphia airport will soon be welcoming Afghan refugees
Truck repair shop in Bucks County consumed by fire
Pennridge School Board votes to pause diversity program
New images released of what Fairmount Park rapist could look like
More TOP STORIES News