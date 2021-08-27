Top 6 things to do in Cape May, New Jersey: Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10963517" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jessica Boyington has some the top spots in Cape May, New Jersey!

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The drive to Cape May might take you all the way to exit 0, but there are a million reasons to stay.Here are some more of the top places to check out during your visit!dates all the way back to 1816, and it seems like it will be popular forever. This gorgeous hotel boasts beautiful rooms, breakfast, lunch, dinner, cocktails, a pool, views of the beach, and a dance club in the basement. I tried some of the menu favorites: Steak frites, fish and chips, fresh watermelon salad, the biggest burger ever, and some deviled eggs. I ended my visit out on the legendary lawn for some drinks.From the lawn to the waves,takes you on a 3-hour tour through the surrounding waters, and there's tons to see and learn. They have an interactive touch tank on board to teach boat riders about the sea and the creatures living in it! And I am pretty sure we saw every dolphin in Cape May. They were everywhere!I stopped byduring no shower happy hour for some live music, American bites, and strong cocktails. They gave me a drink, well, it was a bucket, called "Take me to the Tropics", and it definitely took me to another place! Next were mac-n-cheese balls, a lobster roll, fish tacos, and a rack of ribs with homemade bbq sauce...and the portions were huge!Mised Part 1?