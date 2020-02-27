Business

Curve Conscious in Brewerytown is No. 5 Top Thrift Store

We are counting down the top local thrift stores, thanks to your votes!

Here's your number 5 pick: Curve Conscious!

Right in the heart of Brewerytown off Girard Avenue is Curve Conscious, a thrift store with a boutique vibe and body-positive message.

The owner, Adrienne Ray, felt there was a void in the selection for affordable plus-sized clothes, so she took matters into her own hands.

Adrienne will even help you with personal styling, and with deals like this, you start to see the same faces over and over.

She says, "We're not putting pressure on people to lose weight, to diet, to look thin, we accept people for where they are right now. They want to be loved, they want to love, and they want to wear cute clothes."

It's no wonder she's doing so well.

