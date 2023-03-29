Call for Action volunteers back on site, but they haven't stopped working for you

Linda Flynn is a PGW customer who pays her bill online. The issue arose when she meant to pay $48.63 for her monthly bill but accidentally typed in $4,863. But the Call for Action volunteers were able to help.

The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The number to call is 1-866-978-4232.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you have a consumer problem, contact the Action News Troubleshooters who are supported by Call for Action.

And after three years of working remotely due to the pandemic, our CFA volunteers are now back at the station taking your calls.

And some of our CFA volunteers have been working hard throughout the pandemic. We have the story of one viewer who got back thousands of dollars from her gas company.

Linda Flynn is a PGW customer who pays her bill online. The issue arose when she meant to pay $48.63 for her monthly bill, but accidentally typed in $4,863.

"I was like, 'Oh my God.' I thought, 'You know what, I'll call the bank and they'll straighten it out,'" she said. "I called the bank right away, it hadn't left my account yet."

Flynn says she put a stop payment on it but the charge went through anyway and PGW applied it to her account as a credit even though she wanted her money back.

"Christmas was coming too and I had just gotten new windows put in and that was a couple thousand dollars," she says.

Fed up and frustrated, Flynn finally contacted the Action News Troubleshooters.

"Next thing you know, I got my money back," she said. "If it hadn't been for Troubleshooters, I wouldn't have gotten it back," said Flynn.

The Troubleshooters are supported by Call for Action and it was one of our CFA volunteers who helped Flynn.

"I was really happy, and she was so nice," she said. "She called me and she said, 'Oh, the check is in the mail.'"

PGW said in a statement,"While we cannot discuss details of a customer's account for privacy reasons, once we received the necessary information from Ms. Flynn, her refund was issued in less than three weeks."