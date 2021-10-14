Troubleshooters help after dumpster dumped on lawn, multiple NYC traffic tickets issued

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tropical Storm Ida blew through the Delaware Valley on September 1, 2021, leaving behind massive flooding and damage.Gregg Nelms' house in Downingtown took in a lot of water, but another nuisance led him to call the Troubleshooters."Unfortunately, a lot of debris floated into our yard, including a dumpster that ended up on our side yard for several weeks," Nelms said.That dumpster sat on his lawn for over a month."There was just cancellation and excuse after excuse. The dumpster sat there, I believe for six weeks," Nelms added.Nelms finally called the Troubleshooters.Twenty-four hours later, the dumpster was gone.It wasn't that quick for Richelle Robinson-Punter of Northeast Philadelphia, but her situation also got resolved.Her issue was getting traffic violation after traffic violation from the State of New York."I saw my license plate number, and I saw the make of the car, but not the model, and I was like, 'Wait a minute, I wasn't up in New York at that time,'" she said.Robinson-Punter disputed the violation and won."I thought that would be that would be it, and I ended up receiving six, seven, eight more," she added. "It was $50 here, $50 here. They added up."The car in the violation had her exact plate number, except on a New York license plate.After many months she had had enough, so she called the Troubleshooters. It took a few weeks, but Robinson-Punter's name has now been cleared out of the system.