Troubleshooters: Contractor continues to take jobs despite Pa. registration deactivation

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Action News Troubleshooters have an update on a contractor accused of shoddy work and failing to finish jobs.

"It's just unbelievable. I just can't... I can't believe he is driving around advertising and doing work for people," said Dave Clark of Langhorne, Bucks County.

Clark paid $24,600 to Ray Cedar of Concrete Works in Philadelphia's Mayfair section for demolition, painting, flooring, and more.

He tells us the work was shoddy.

"I filed a police report with Middletown Township police. It's actually cracking," said Clark.

And to add insult to injury, Cedar put some of Clark's property up for sale on Facebook.

"He was selling this unit (gym equipment) here for $200 or $300," Clark said.

Cedar says Clark gave him the items to do with what he wanted.

If the name Ray Cedar sounds familiar to you it might be because the Troubleshooters have been warning you about him since 2016. Cedar has operated under names that include PA-Concrete Works, Concrete Solutions and Cement Doctors.

He is now being sued by the Pennsylvania Attorney General after our reporting prompted more people to file complaints.

We asked Pennsylvania's Deputy Attorney General Sarah Frasch if the filing will prevent Cedar from ever operating as a contractor in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

"If we're successful, yes," she said.

The lawsuit cites our Troubleshooters investigation and alleges Cedar "failed to complete work" ... "performed work in a shoddy manner" ... "switched business names to deceive consumers" and "failed to register as a home improvement contractor."

"If we're successful," said Frasch, "he can't register as a contractor in the future, he can't perform home improvement work in the future. We're asking for restitution for victims."

To legally operate in Pennsylvania, contractors have to be registered with the AG's office.

Cedar's registration was deactivated after our Troubleshooters' investigation last April. But he still took Clark's job and money in June.

We asked Clark if he knew that the state revoked Cedar's contractor registration in April.

"I did not know that," he said.

We asked Cedar about the AG's lawsuit and about working after his registration had been deactivated. He told us he has "no response" and "no comment."

As for Clark, Cedar says, "We did the work we were supposed to do" and "concrete collapses."

Cedar also claims: "I tried to get a hold of him but he never replied."

"It's aggravating and agitating, let's put it that way," said Clark. "I just want to make you informed as well as the community informed so that this doesn't happen to anybody else, again."

As Clark learned the hard way, you need to check to see if a contractor is registered with the AG's office.

Resources from the Pennsylvania Attorney General

What is required to be in a home improvement contract?

(1) The home improvement contractor registration number of the performing contractor

(2) Signature by the consumer and the contractor

(3) The date of the transaction

(4) The name, address and telephone number of the contractor

(5) The approximate starting date and completion date

(6) A description of the work to be performed, the materials to be used and a set of specifications

(7) The sales price

(8) The amount of any down payment

(9) The names, addresses and telephone numbers of all subcontractors on the project known at the date of signing the contract

(10) The current amount of insurance coverage

(11) The toll-free telephone number for the Office of Attorney General

(12) A notice of the right of rescission

(13) Three-day right to cancel provision

What info can consumers obtain from our office on a contractor who is registered?

- Business name and contact info

- Officers, directors, owners, etc.

- Prior business names

- Additional business names

- Insurance info

- Yes or no answer to the following questions:

(A) Have you ever been convicted of a criminal offense related to a home improvement transaction

(B) Have you ever been convicted of a criminal offense related to fraud

(C) Have you ever been convicted of a criminal offense related to a crime of deception

(D) Have you ever been convicted of a criminal offense related to a crime involving fraudulent business practices

(E) Have you ever filed a petition in bankruptcy

(F) Within the last ten years, have you received a final civil judgment against you that was related to a home improvement transaction

(G) Has your certificate or a similar certificate or license issued by any other state or political subdivision ever been revoked or suspended pursuant to an order issued by a court and, if so, what is the current status of the certificate or similar certificate or license

(H) Within the last ten years have you ever been suspended or debarred from participating in any Federal, State, local or not-for-profit program through which public funding or other assistance is provided to owners for home improvements

Contractor Registration Email: HIC@attorneygeneral.gov

Contractor Registration Hotline: 1-888-520-6680