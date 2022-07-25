shots fired

Police investigating report of shots fired at Dallas Love Field Airport

EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigating reports of shots fired at Dallas airport

DALLAS, Texas -- Police say they are investigating a report of shots fired at the Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas.

"Dallas police are investigating, and will update media when information becomes available," police said.

Dallas Love Field Airport is located about six miles northwest of downtown Dallas and primarily serves Southwest Airlines, its website states.

A ground stop is also in effect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallasshots firedactive shooterinvestigationinvestigations
SHOTS FIRED
Accused NY supermarket shooter arraigned on federal hate crime charges
I-295 briefly shut down in Del. after reports of shots fired
Uvalde footage shows officers had guns, shields - but no clear orders
Shooting near concert kills teen, wounds 3 others, including officer
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Risk of Severe Storms Today
Man dies days after pet snake wraps around his neck
Police release new video in deadly Fairmount Park shooting
Man struck, killed after Lyft driver kicks him out: Police
Heat Health Emergency extended for Philadelphia | Where to cool off
Water main break shuts down Roosevelt Boulevard inner drives
Philadelphia & Monkeypox: More vaccinations on the way
Show More
Man accused in sister's brutal attack mysteriously dies after arrested
9-year-old survives after parents, sister killed in Iowa state park
Shooting at Delco shopping center parking lot under investigation
Breaching whale hits boat: VIDEO
Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint during church livestream: Police
More TOP STORIES News