Montgomery County pilot takes part in Tuesday's Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover

Lieutenant Commander Adam Kerrick is not only a Blue Angels pilot he's also a graduate of Abington Senior High School.
Tuesday's flyover was in honor of healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 crisis.
Did you see the #blueangels flyover the yesterday? Lt. Commander Adam Kerrick took these photos-he’s an Abington HS 2001 graduate...last pic is of the high school!! He flew in a Thunderbird F-16 for the flyover. Thank you to our healthcare and frontline workers. pic.twitter.com/qRK6Mcw10n— Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) April 29, 2020
Kerrick's family has a number of friends who work at Abington Hospital. So, when planning the flyover salute, it was important to him to include Abington in the route.
"It was a nice distraction just from, you know, we have to deal with all these not so great things in the hospital and we get a nice break for 10 minutes. It was something fun and cool and everyone's happy, it was really nice to see," said hospital staff.
The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flight took them over Trenton, Philadelphia and Wilmington.
