feel good

Montgomery County pilot takes part in Tuesday's Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania native played a role in Tuesday's flyover by the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds.

Lieutenant Commander Adam Kerrick is not only a Blue Angels pilot he's also a graduate of Abington Senior High School.

READ MORE: Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over Philadelphia region to honor frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, honored those on the frontline of COVID-19 with a formation flight over Philadelphia.



Tuesday's flyover was in honor of healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 crisis.



Kerrick's family has a number of friends who work at Abington Hospital. So, when planning the flyover salute, it was important to him to include Abington in the route.

"It was a nice distraction just from, you know, we have to deal with all these not so great things in the hospital and we get a nice break for 10 minutes. It was something fun and cool and everyone's happy, it was really nice to see," said hospital staff.

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flight took them over Trenton, Philadelphia and Wilmington.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds draw crowds in Philadelphia region; many ignore social distancing

Quest Diagnostics allowing residents to order COVID-19 antibody tests online

Philly residents urged to not flush personal protective equipment

Jersey 4 Jersey: Star-studded fundraiser raises $5.9 million for NJ Pandemic Relief Fund

Pennsylvania golfers excited for courses to reopen on May 1

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontgomery countyphiladelphiahealthsocietynavycoronavirusblue angelscommunityfeel goodair force
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
HOMETOWN HERO: Infectious disease doctor quarantining from family
Birthday parade honors 5-year-old who recently lost her father
5-year-old girl adopted in virtual ceremony in Collegeville
Procession held to honor man who recovered from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ parks, golf courses opening, but keep distance, Gov. Murphy says
See the Blue Angels fly over Philly and NYC from inside the cockpit
Former Philly DA Seth Williams released from prison early
HOMETOWN HERO: Infectious disease doctor quarantining from family
Building it Better Together: Jobs in New Jersey
Remdesivir drug proved effective against virus in US study, maker says
COVID-19 in Philly: Don't flush gloves, golf courses reopening
Show More
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
Parishioners celebrate pastor's birthday with drive-by tribute
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds draw crowds; many ignore social distancing
Essential advice for stressed-out essential workers
Pennsylvania reports 479 more COVID-19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News