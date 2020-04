Montgomery County pilot takes part in Tuesday's Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flyover

EMBED >More News Videos The Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, honored those on the frontline of COVID-19 with a formation flight over Philadelphia.

Did you see the #blueangels flyover the yesterday? Lt. Commander Adam Kerrick took these photos-he’s an Abington HS 2001 graduate...last pic is of the high school!! He flew in a Thunderbird F-16 for the flyover. Thank you to our healthcare and frontline workers. pic.twitter.com/qRK6Mcw10n — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) April 29, 2020

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania native played a role in Tuesday's flyover by the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds. Lieutenant Commander Adam Kerrick is not only a Blue Angels pilot he's also a graduate of Abington Senior High School.Tuesday's flyover was in honor of healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 crisis.Kerrick's family has a number of friends who work at Abington Hospital. So, when planning the flyover salute, it was important to him to include Abington in the route."It was a nice distraction just from, you know, we have to deal with all these not so great things in the hospital and we get a nice break for 10 minutes. It was something fun and cool and everyone's happy, it was really nice to see," said hospital staff.The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flight took them over Trenton, Philadelphia and Wilmington.