Jersey 4 Jersey: Star-studded fundraiser raises $5.9 million for NJ Pandemic Relief Fund

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The "Jersey 4 Jersey" benefit broadcast raised $5.9 million, officials announced on Tuesday. The star-studded event that aired right here on 6abc last week featured Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Ripa and many more.Organizers say more than 42,000 people donated."We pulled together an amazing Jersey event in a very short time," said Tammy Murphy, First Lady of New Jersey and founder of NJPRF. "The talent we assembled was world class and completely committed to helping the people of New Jersey."The money will benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.The Fund was launched on March 24, 2020 to marshal resources to meet critical needs and fight the economic and social impact of COVID-19 within New Jersey.NJPRF will provide grants to existing organizations with a demonstrated track record of caring for vulnerable communities, and 100% of every dollar received will go to organizations that provide essential services to those in need and to assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.If you missed Jersey 4 Jersey you can watch at the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund's site.