Adam Sandler spotted in Center City Philadelphia shooting scenes for new movie "Hustle"

The production drew quite the crowd of neighbors and fans who waited hours to catch a glimpse of the star.
"Definitely worth it. I mean, it's Adam Sandler in Philadelphia! What could get any better than that?" said Nicolette White, who waited outside of her apartment for more than two hours to see Sandler at 19th and Arch streets.
The morning shoot did result in traffic restrictions in the area. Police closed both Arch and 19th streets a block in either direction during filming and also plastered no parking signs in the neighborhood.
"I don't have a car so I just walk everywhere. Not really a problem for me," said Yusuf Abdoul Karim.
"I'm walking today. So I know it is a pain but you just get through it. That's it. Because it's temporary," said Pat Wertman.
The Greater Philadelphia Film Office says it did coordinate with the city to make sure in places like 12th and Market, the second shooting location of the day, some lanes of traffic could get by.
Sharon Pinkenson, the executive director of the film office, says a production this size will have a huge economic impact on Pennsylvania. She says she cannot give an exact number, but guesses it will be more than $65 million.
"There will be all kinds of athletes and celebrities that are going to be in this movie and people come in from the outside, staying in hotels, eating in restaurants," said Pinkenson
Neighbors say its worth it just to see Adam Sandler in person.
"I know that's what I'm going to tell everybody. This is my new claim to fame," said Abdoul Karim.
The city's film office also pointed out how exciting it is that Mare of Easttown, which also has a local backdrop, won several Emmy awards on Sunday night.
Pikenson says a lot of big projects are being filmed in Philadelphia and she hinted Adam Sandler isn't the only star neighbors will be seeing around town.