'I love Philly': Adam Sandler greets fans while filming movie 'Hustle' in Manayunk

A premiere date for the Netflix movie has not yet been released.
By Brandon Longo
Adam Sandler greets fans while filming movie in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Adam Sandler was greeted with loud cheers as he took a break from filming his new Netflix movie "Hustle" in Philadelphia.

The actor caught up with fans Thursday night near Green Lane and Cresson Street in the city's Manayunk neighborhood.

Gabriela Castaño was there as Sandler and his crew walked over.

"How you likin' Philly," she asked

"I love Philly," Sandler replied.

Other scenes for the movies were shot earlier this year, but filming in Manayunk got underway this week. This meant many residents in the area had to move their vehicles. The heavily trafficked Green Lane is shut down until Friday.

"I hope the parking is going okay," Sandler said to the crowd.

In the movie co-produced by LeBron James, Sandler plays a fired basketball scout who discovers a basketball phenom while aboard and brings him back to America to prove they're both NBA-worthy.

A premiere date for the film has not yet been released.

