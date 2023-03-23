Prominent African American groups throw support behind proposed 76ers arena in Center City

Some prominent African American groups across Philadelphia are throwing their support behind the proposed 76ers arena in Center City.

The goal is to get Black businesses on board before construction even starts.

On Thursday, they laid out concrete ways the arena would boost the Black community and Black-owned businesses at every stage of development.

The African American Chamber of Commerce joined the 76ers, along with pastors from some of the region's leading congregations, to discuss the ways that every brick laid, every item sold, and every employee hired at the arena will directly benefit the Black community.

"We want to make sure that 76 Place reflects our culture, reflects our vibrancy, reflects our diversity," said the 76ers' Chief Diversity and Impact Officer David Gould.

"We're making a goal that, when it comes to the food and beverage offerings, and the concessionaires at 76 Place, the businesses that make up that operation will reflect the diversity of our city," he continued. "That includes 40% of them being Black-owned businesses."

The 76ers are starting a new organization called Everybody Builds. It enables black contractors, like Mosaic Development Partners, to secure contracts on large-scale development projects like this one.

"I am thrilled to stand here today as a part of the development team for the new Sixers arena," said Leslie Smallwood-Lewis, the founder and co-owner of Mosaic Development Partners.

"This represents for Mosiac a historic opportunity to work on a single project of this magnitude," Smallwood-Lewis said.

The arena would be built on Market Street between 10th and 11th streets, which borders Chinatown.

The project has been met with opposition, however.

Last week, the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation came out against the arena.

Their top concerns include the deterioration of Chinatown culture, parking and traffic congestion, and increasing rent.