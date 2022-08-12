Philly's African American Museum set to move high profile location along Parkway

Philadelphia was the first city in the nation to fund and build such an institution.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's African American Museum is set to get a new home.

This time it will be in a more high-profile location along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Now, it will be in the heart of the city, serving as a visual bedrock of Philadelphia's history.

City leaders broke the news Thursday morning outside the former Family Court Building at 18th and Vine streets.

"This extraordinary property will be the future home of the African American Museum along with the other iconic museums," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Plans are being processed to redevelop the 240,000-square-foot historic building and the lot next to it to include a new home for both the museum and additional space for the Parkway's Central Library.

Right now, the museum stands at 7th and Arch streets, directly across from a prison.

"It will be where it belongs... on the Parkway," said Council President Darrell Clarke, adding "...where tens of thousands of people traverse on a daily basis."

Ashley Jordan, President & CEO of the African American Museum in Philadelphia said, because of its current location, it was getting bypassed for other institutions like the African American Museum on the Mall in D.C.

"It puts back in conversation with these other African American cultural institutions," said Jordan. "Not that we have to compete, but that we have a unique story here in Philadelphia, and the role that African Americans carved out what is Philadelphia's history."

Now, four development teams have been shortlisted to submit proposals for the sites.

Plans are due at the end of the year.