Lehigh Valley school district puts an end to 'After School Satan Club'

HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Saucon Valley School District in Northampton County, Pennsylvania has put a stop to the After School Satan Club.

Last week, the district allowed the group to host meetings on school property. But on Friday, the superintendent sent out a letter rescinding the club's approval after an anonymous threat was left with the district on Tuesday night.

Officials said it prompted schools to be closed on Wednesday.

The district says the club cannot operate because it has disrupted school operations.