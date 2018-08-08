Agencies exhuming graves in Northeast Philadelphia to reopen cold cases

EMBED </>More Videos

Agencies exhuming graves in Northeast Philadelphia to reopen cold cases. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 8, 2018.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A multi-agency effort, including university experts from South Florida, are now attempting to use 21st-century scientific methods to solve decades-old cold cases in Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over a potters field at Dunks Ferry and Mechanicsville Road in Northeast Philadelphia, where experts have been exhuming at least half a dozen remains from unmarked graves.

They hope new forensic technology can provide clues in the unsolved deaths.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscold case
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 police officers ambushed and shot in Camden
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen during violent South Philadelphia home invasion
2 teenagers injured in double shooting in Overbrook
Porch partially collapses in Strawberry Mansion
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Newark home
Stolen vehicle and baby located in West Philadelphia
Family speaks out after girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide
Show More
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Commissioner: Deadly police-involved shooting a tragedy
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
Man shot and killed inside Wissinoming home
Police investigate several burglaries in Lower Merion
More News