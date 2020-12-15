Community & Events

Air Force vet receives surprise home makeover for Christmas from Habitat for Humanity

By Ashley Johnson
PALMYRA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was the perfect way to bring Christmas cheer to a humble hero.

"This was a great Christmas gift. I don't get many gifts," McDonald Martin of Palmyra said.

The Air Force veteran has recently been getting lots of gifts from his friends at Habitat for Humanity.

But Tuesday he was blessed with a present he always dreamed of.

"I never decorated the house and I've been here since 1970. This has never been done," Martin said.

The other week Habitat for Humanity put a new roof on Martin's home. They also realized his home could use some sprucing up.

"I appreciate what Habitat has done" he said. "I never thought this would be a payoff."

Martin was a baker and communications specialist during the Korean War. Lori Leonard, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Burlington and Mercer counties, personally baked Martin cookies.

"He has the memory, a way better memory than mine and telling me stories, bible verses. He's such a great guy. We're actually really privileged to be able to help him," Leonard said.

Martin's home looks wonderful. This upcoming week he will receive another big present, a new heating system. He says it's truly a treat to be on the receiving end.

"This is the thing about America: we like to give and we like to help people," Martin said. "America always reaches out."
