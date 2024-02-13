Air Mobility Command Museum in Delaware shows off collection of historic aircrafts

The Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, Kent County began in 1986.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A museum in Delaware is allowing visitors to take a step back in time.

It stands as a testament to the incredible stories and advancements in aviation.

The Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, Kent County began in 1986.

Now, the museum is showing off its massive collection of 36 historic aircrafts.

It also has a flight simulator, allowing others to fly a bi-plane that lands and takes off from the Dover Airbase runway.

On this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News Photographer Todd Haas gets a sneak peek into the museum.