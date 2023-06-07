Air quality alert: Smoke from wildfires in Canada leads to code red across Delaware Valley

A code red air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations are unhealthful for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A code red air quality alert has been issued for the entire Delaware Valley as smoke from wildfires burning in Canada blankets the area.

A code red air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations are unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided.

Experts say it is a good time to put off that yard work and outdoor exercise. If you go out, you could also consider wearing an N95 or KN95 mask to reduce your exposure to pollutants.

Experts recommend staying inside and keeping your windows and fireplaces shut. It's recommended that you run the air conditioning on a recirculation setting.

SEE ALSO: NYC's air pollution among world's worst as Canada wildfire smoke shrouds Northeast

Health officials also warn residents to pay attention to their bodies. Anyone who may be having trouble breathing, feeling nauseous, or dizzy, should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said hazy skies, reduced visibility and the odor of burning wood are likely, and that the smoke could linger for a few days.

Buildings in Jersey City, N.J. are partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires, seen from the Manhattan borough of New York on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Wildfire burning in New Jersey

Meanwhile, crews in New Jersey are battling a wildfire in Jackson Township.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the area of East Commodore Boulevard and Cedar Swamp Road in Jackson Township.

As of Wednesday morning, the Forest Fire Service says the wildfire has grown to 70 acres and is 70% contained.

And just last week, two fires broke out in Burlington County, scorching hundreds of acres of forest land, forcing people to flee from their homes.

The cause of all three fires remains under investigation.

Quebec orders more evacuations

Northern Quebec's largest town was being evacuated on Tuesday as firefighters worked to beat back threats from out-of-control blazes in remote communities in the northern and northwestern parts of the province.

According to the province's forest fire prevention agency, more than 150 forest fires were burning in the province on Tuesday, including more than 110 deemed out of control. The intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. and parts of Eastern Canada in a haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside.

Late Tuesday, authorities issued an evacuation order for Chibougamau, Quebec, a town of about 7,500 in the remote region of the province. Authorities said the evacuation was underway and promised more details Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to the story.