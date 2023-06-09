Air quality updates: School District of Philadelphia going virtual; smoky conditions improve

The School District of Philadelphia shifts to virtual learning due to poor air quality.

A Code Red will be in effect for Delaware on Friday, and Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be under a Code Orange.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Air quality alerts are still in effect in Philadelphia and across the Delaware Valley as smoky conditions from the Canadian wildfires begin to improve in our region.

A Code Red Air Quality Alert is in effect for Delaware on Friday. A Code Red means that air pollution concentrations are unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided.

In Philadelphia and New Jersey, a Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect.

A Code Orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.

Philadelphia schools go virtual on Friday

"All schools will shift to remote learning - students should prepare to log in for remote learning. All employees - including school-based and Central Office staff - should report to your normal work location. All school-related outdoor activities that were scheduled for tomorrow, such as field trips or field days will be postponed and rescheduled, or canceled. All air-quality related absences recorded today and tomorrow will be excused," said the district in a statement.

All air-quality-related absences recorded Thursday and Friday will be excused.

Latest on air quality

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, the US Air Quality Index had the Delaware Valley in the "unhealthy" zone -- levels of 101 to 200 -- but it continues to drop.

Overnight, Philadelphia peaked at 427 out of a maximum of 500. By Thursday night, that number was down to 151.

It is a sign the region is making progress in getting out of the smoke.

Experts say, however, it is a good time to put off that yard work and outdoor exercise. If you do go out, you could also consider wearing an N-95 or KN-95 mask to reduce your exposure to pollutants.

They also recommend staying inside, keeping your windows and fireplaces shut, and running the air conditioning on a recirculation setting.

"These are very, very fine particulates that can be breathed very deep into the lungs, and they can do damage to the lung," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. "It can sometimes get into your bloodstream."

Health officials also warn residents to pay attention to their bodies. Anyone who may be having trouble breathing, feeling nauseous or dizzy, should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

"You can start feeling chest tightness. You may start coughing and may feel your eyes burning," Bettigole said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says hazy skies, reduced visibility and the odor of burning wood are likely, and that the smoke could linger for a few days.

A person cycles past the skyline in Philadelphia shrouded in haze, Thursday, June 8, 2023.

How long will it last?

According to AccuWeather, the smoky conditions may improve over the next several days.

For Friday, expect the worse air quality conditions to persist during the morning hours as the smoke, which remained in place Thursday evening, carries over into Friday morning. The plume that will be residing over the area will not be as dense as the one existing over the region on Thursday morning.

Modeling shows this plume continuing to push southward with gradual improvement.

Once the blocking breaks down and our winds shift out of the south, we will cut off that funneling of smoke into our area. That is expected to happen over the weekend.

Wildlife may exhibit 'fear-based' behavior

The smoke is also a threat to many animals. Some in the wild are confused, fearing that their habitat is in danger, causing them to end up in unexpected places or even injured.

"Kind of fear-based behaviors, like just generally trying to find safety and shelter, is really what we're going to be seeing with the wildlife in this situation," said Sydney Glisan of the Schuylkill Center.

Rehabilitators at the Schuylkill Center treated an injured owl on Wednesday night.

"This juvenile grey-horned owl we suspect hit a window. It could have been caused by smoke," says Stephanie Stundon, a rehabilitator at the Schuylkill Center.

How to protect your pets?

One of the biggest things you can do for your pets is limit their outdoor exposure while the air quality is hazardous. This means keeping pets indoors as much as possible and keeping windows and doors shut.

Cats and dogs should only be taken outside for brief bathroom breaks if air quality alerts are still in effect.

Birds are particularly susceptible to poor air quality and should not be allowed outside during hazardous conditions, experts say.

Allergists weigh in on air quality

Those with asthma and breathing problems say the poor air quality has been in the area for much longer, and it's compounding an already difficult spring.

"Pollen plus pollution and smoke particulate just makes a bad situation worse," said Dr. Manav Segal, of Chestnut Hill Allergy and Asthma.

Dr. Segal said the Air Quality Index (AQI) has shown increased particulates for weeks and his patients have been calling for help.

"Really early on it was my own patients tipping me off to the environmental changes they were experiencing," said Dr. Segal.

The Associated Press contributed to the story.