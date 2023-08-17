Juror in AJ Armstrong's 1st capital murder trial is 'concerned' after 3rd jury's guilty verdict

The guilty verdict came as a surprise to a juror who was in Armstrong's first trial. He told ABC13 his concerns about the jury in this third trial.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A.J. Armstrong's guilty verdict appeared to come as a surprise to a juror who was in the first capital murder trial in Houston, Texas.

"I'm concerned that the jurors didn't understand reasonable doubt. And it's unfortunate that he has been on trial this many times. Try enough times and you'll find the right jury," juror Lance Staudacher said.

Armstrong has been found guilty of killing his parents as a 16-year-old back in 2016.

The jurors deliberated for about 10 hours after hearing more than 40 hours of testimony from 31 witnesses over 11 days.

He is being transferred to state custody and will be sent to the Byrd Unit in Huntsville, Texas for processing, which could take days.

The Byrd Unit is where male inmates are condemned to death or given life sentences ranging from 50 years to more. The majority of them don't have a chance of parole.

Armstrong has already filed a notice of appeal, and he filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Houston, accusing police of planting blood evidence to sway this third jury.

He showed no emotion when the judge announced that the jury found him guilty of capital murder.

