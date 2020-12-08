It's Official: Philadelphia 76ers send Al Horford to OKC, acquire Danny Green

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers have acquired Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirier from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, a 2025 protected first-round pick and the draft rights to Théo Maledon and Vasilije Mici.Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey made the official announcement Tuesday.The 76ers say the 2025 first-round pick is protected for pick Nos. 1-6, and if the pick does not convey in 2025, it will be protected for pick Nos. 1-4 in both 2026 and 2027. If not conveyed in the first round of the 2025, 2026 or 2027 drafts, the pick will be a 2027 second-round selection.Green, an 11-year NBA veteran, clinched the third NBA championship of his career in October. He's played in 688 career games (612 starts) with the Lakers, Toronto, San Antonio and Cleveland, averaging 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.4 minutes per contest.Ferguson, a three-year NBA veteran, was originally chosen by Oklahoma City with the No. 21 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. He's played in 191 career games (124 starts), tallying 4.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game.Poirier, who signed with Boston in July 2019, appeared in 22 games for the Celtics as a rookie, averaging 5.9 minutes per contest.The 76ers traded Horford more than a year after he was considered a ballyhooed free-agent signing away for their rival Boston Celtics. Horford was a flop in the first season of a four-year contract worth $97 million and lost his starting spot late in the season. The Thunder are the on hook for Horford's $27.5 million this season. He averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in his lone season with the Sixers. He never fit in playing alongside franchise center Joel Embiid and was the biggest disappointment in a season that cost coach Brett Brown his job.This was the first major move under the new regime of Morey and coach Doc Rivers and shed the salary that appeared to hinder the Sixers from making any other major moves.Horford lost his starting spot late in the season and didn't appear to fit in with the franchise moving forward under Rivers. The Sixers get major cap flexibility by taking Green with just $15 million and one more season left on his deal.The Sixers still have the 21st pick of the NBA draft and three more in the second round.The Thunder flipped Green to Philly after acquiring him from the Lakers.Maledon, who was chosen with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has spent the last three seasons competing for ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne in his native France.Mici was drafted by Philadelphia with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and most recently played professionally in Turkey.Green will wear No. 14 for the 76ers, Ferguson will wear No. 23 and Poirier will wear No. 17.-----The Associated Press contributed to this report.