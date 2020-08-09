Alaska Airlines offering travelers buy 1, get 1 free deal this weekend

Trade your daily at-home flow for an entire row with BOGO! 💺💺💺Book a flight by 8/9 and get a second ticket for just the taxes and fees! And with middle seats blocked through 10/31, you could get the ENTIRE ROW. Book now with the code: GETTHEROW. https://t.co/NGg4XLPBYt pic.twitter.com/6iEySvtR89 — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 8, 2020

SEATTLE -- Alaska Airlines announced it is offering a deal to passengers, but for this weekend only.The airline says travelers can buy one ticket, and get a second for free. They just have to pay for the taxes and fees on the second ticket.But customers have to book a flight by Sunday, August 9.Essentially, passengers could buy up an entire row since Alaska Airlines has a policy of blocking the middle seat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The deal is good for more than 100 destinations, and the passenger must travel by the end of October.Passengers are required to wear masks on all flights.