CA-bound flight makes emergency landing after window, chunk of fuselage blow out mid-air

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An Alaska Airlines flight bound for California made an emergency landing in Portland Friday after a window and chunk of its fuselage blew out in mid-air.

Our sister station KABC-TV in Los Angeles obtained a photo from a passenger showing a large section missing from the side of the plane. It appeared oxygen masks were also deployed.

Video recorded by passengers indicated a relatively calm environment inside the aircraft as passengers used the oxygen masks and prepared for the emergency landing. One passenger was overheard saying there was nobody sitting next to the window when it blew out.

Alaska Airlines flight 1282 left Portland for Ontario International Airport in Southern California at 4:52 p.m. but returned just before 5:30 p.m.

The plane landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 passengers and six crew members on board, according to the airline.

The airline said the flight "experienced an incident this evening soon after departure."

"The safety of our guests and employees is always our primary priority, so while this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation," Alaska Airlines said in a statement. "We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available."

The plane rose as high as 16,000 feet during the flight and then began descending, according to data on the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The Boeing 737-9 MAX rolled off the assembly line and received its certification just two months ago, according to online FAA records.

Boeing said it was preparing to assist with the investigation.

"We are working to gather more information and are in contact with our airline customer," the manufacturer posted on X. "A Boeing technical team stands ready to support the investigation."

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating and will post updates when they are available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.